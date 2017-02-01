HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor - UFC 205 Post-Fight Press Conference

featuredConor McGregor: ‘I’m Still the Two-Weight World Champ’

Ronda Rousey - US Flag

featuredDana White Says Ronda Rousey is Likely Done Fighting

Conor McGregor - UFC 202

featuredConor McGregor Intends to Settle Up with Vegas Commission and Get Boxing License

Conor McGregor - Dana White - Floyd Mayweather

featuredDana White Says Conor McGregor Butting Heads with UFC Would Be an Epic Fall

Ricardo Abreu Flagged for Second UFC Anti-Doping Violation While Already Suspended

February 1, 2017
No Comments

UFC middleweight Ricardo Abreu, already serving a two-year suspension for an anti-doping violation, has been notified of a second potential UFC Anti-Doping Policy Violation.

Abreu is currently serving a two-year suspension for testing positive to the anabolic steroid metabolites 19-norandrosterone (19-NA) and 19-noretiocholanolone stemming from a June 3, 2016, sample collection. That suspension is not complete until July 1, 2018.

The new potential violation stems from a sample collected on Dec. 21, 2016, according to UFC officials. The nature of the violation was not identified. Though there are no details, it is possible that Abreu’s second violation is related to the first. Nandrolone, which is the steroid for which Abreu tested positive to its metabolites in his first violation case, can remain detectable for up to 11 to 12 months, according to Steroidal.com.

Abreu’s most recent bout was a split-decision loss to Jake Collier in June of 2015.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor: ‘I’m Still the Two-Weight World Champ’

UFC officials released the following statement addressing Abreu’s second potential anti-doping violation:

Ricardo Abreu UFC ProfileThe UFC organization was formally notified today that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed Ricardo Abreu of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an out-of-competition sample collection taken on December 21, 2016. 

Abreu is currently serving a two-year suspension under the UFC Anti-Doping Program, after the anabolic steroid metabolites 19-norandrosterone (19-NA) and 19-noretiocholanolone were detected in a sample collected from Abreu on June 3, 2016. Under his current suspension, Abreu is not eligible to return to competition until July 1, 2018.

USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of this case. It is important to note that, under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, there is a full fair legal review process that is afforded to all athletes before any sanctions are imposed.

Consistent with all previous potential anti-doping violations, additional information or UFC statements will be provided at the appropriate time as the process moves forward.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Knockout Radio LIVE: Tim Boetsch, Jarred Broo...

Feb 01, 2017No Comments27 Views

Tune in Wednesday at 3:30 pm ET, for Knockout Radio LIVE! Tim Boetsch and Jarred Brooks join the show, and the crew talks about Ronda Rousey's career

Dana White and Ronda Rousey

Dana White on Ronda Rousey:...

So what's up with Ronda Rousey's downward spiral in

Feb 01, 2017
Conor McGregor - UFC 205 Post-Fight Press Conference

Conor McGregor: ‘I...

Though the UFC has moved on, its first dual-division

Feb 01, 2017

Josh Koscheck Returns at Be...

A welterweight bout pitting Josh Koscheck (17-10) against Mauricio

Jan 31, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night Las Vegas - CANCELED
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC PPV in Anaheim (Aug. 5)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA