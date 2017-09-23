Ric Flair’s Daughter Annoyed by Ronda Rousey Hounding (Video)

There’s been a lot of chatter recently about former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey finally making the jump to the WWE roster. She’s long been a professional wrestling fan, she participated alongside the Rock at WrestleMania 31, and her Four Horsewomen already have some traction. Not to mention, WWE big wig Triple H has strong interest in Rousey moving over to wrestling.

It’s definitely an interesting idea if Rousey chooses to join the ranks of professional wrestling, but TMZ Sports may want to lay off second-generation wrestler Charlotte Flair, at least while she is picking up her luggage at the airport.

Daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair — Wooooo! — Charlotte appeared to be at the airport, doing just that, when a TMZ Sports man on the street accosted her, firing off questions about Rousey’s potential participation in the WWE, and how Flair would fair against her.

Maybe we’re wrong, but judging by her reaction, Flair wasn’t really in the mood to go down the Rousey Road with TMZ.

