Rewatch the UFC 221: Romero vs. Rockhold Fight Highlights in Super Slow-Motion

(Courtesy of UFC)

If UFC 221: Romero vs. Rockhold wasn’t brutal enough, just check out the fight highlights in super slo-motion in the latest installment of Fight Motion.

Romero laid Rockhold out cold in the UFC 221 main event. Curtis Blaydes survived a brutal power shot that from Mark Hunt that dropped him to the canvas, only to storm back and take the victory.