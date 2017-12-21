HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredConor McGregor is the Sugar of MMA When What We Need is Meat

Floyd Mayweather

featuredFloyd Mayweather Shoots Down UFC Rumors, Denies He Will Ever Fight in MMA

Conor McGregor, Dana White, and Floyd Mayweather

featuredDana White Confirms Floyd Mayweather is in Serious Discussions for UFC Deal

Georges St-Pierre at UFC 124

featuredCoach: Georges St-Pierre Will Return for Epic Fight; Teases Conor McGregor

Returning from Botched Bout, Derrick Lewis to Fight at UFC Austin

December 21, 2017
NoNo Comments

After failing to make it to the Octagon on the day of his most recently scheduled fight, Derrick Lewis will attempt to get back in the cage at UFC Fight Night 126 on Feb. 18 in Austin, Texas.

Residing in Cypress, Texas, hopefully fighting so close to home will help Lewis make it through fight night opposite Marcin Tybura. 

Derrick LewisUFC officials announced the match-up on Thursday.

Currently ranked sixth in the UFC heavyweight division, Lewis (18-5, 1 NC) had been slated to fight former champion Fabricio Werdum at UFC 216 in October. Despite having made weight, Lewis suffered the ill effects of a back injury the day of the fight and was pulled from the card. 

Having lost to Mark Hunt in his most recent bout, Lewis will hope to get back on track when he faces Tybura in Austin.

TRENDING > Daniel Cormier Tempted by Stipe Miocic or Francis Ngannou Title Fight

Like Lewis, Tybura (16-3) is also coming off of a loss to Werdum in his most recent bout in November. He’ll also be trying to score an impressive victory to get back in the thick of the heavyweight title picture.

Officials have yet to name a UFC Fight Night 126 headlining bout.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26: Winnipeg
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Pasadena
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA