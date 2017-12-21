Returning from Botched Bout, Derrick Lewis to Fight at UFC Austin

After failing to make it to the Octagon on the day of his most recently scheduled fight, Derrick Lewis will attempt to get back in the cage at UFC Fight Night 126 on Feb. 18 in Austin, Texas.

Residing in Cypress, Texas, hopefully fighting so close to home will help Lewis make it through fight night opposite Marcin Tybura.

UFC officials announced the match-up on Thursday.

Currently ranked sixth in the UFC heavyweight division, Lewis (18-5, 1 NC) had been slated to fight former champion Fabricio Werdum at UFC 216 in October. Despite having made weight, Lewis suffered the ill effects of a back injury the day of the fight and was pulled from the card.

Having lost to Mark Hunt in his most recent bout, Lewis will hope to get back on track when he faces Tybura in Austin.

Like Lewis, Tybura (16-3) is also coming off of a loss to Werdum in his most recent bout in November. He’ll also be trying to score an impressive victory to get back in the thick of the heavyweight title picture.

Officials have yet to name a UFC Fight Night 126 headlining bout.