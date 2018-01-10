HOT OFF THE WIRE
Retired UFC Fighter Rafael Natal Joins Management Ranks

January 10, 2018
It’s only been three months since former UFC middleweight contender Rafael “Sapo” Natal announced his retirement from fighting, but he’s already got a new gig.

Like many other fighters before him, Natal is moving from competitive fighting into the ranks of athlete management. Former UFC bantamweight champion Miesha Tate did the same thing recently, as did UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz. 

Natal has become the president of Dominance MMA Brazil, working alongside his former manager Ali Abdelaziz, the CEO of Dominance MMA, who made the announcement.

“I want to make a special announcement. Welcome former UFC middleweight Rafael Natal. He is now the president of Dominance MMA Brazil,” Abdelaziz wrote on Instagram on Wednesday. “He will run the Brazil division of management to help many Brazilian fighters. I believe Brazil has some of the best talent in the world and now this will give more opportunity to the fighters in the UFC.”

Natal (21-9-1) spent the final seven years of his career battling for a shot at the UFC middleweight championship. Though he was often just a step away, Natal could never quite put the perfect run together, and never got the chance to fight for the title.

Though he ended his UFC tenure on the three-fight skid, Natal put his heart into every fight, but is now looking forward to putting his heart into helping other fighters get their shot at UFC gold.

“I’m excited about this opportunity,” Natal said. “A lot of the young Brazilian fighters need good representation and this is my chance to help them get to the next level just like I did during my career.”

               

