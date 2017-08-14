HOT OFF THE WIRE
Matt Hughes

featuredMatt Hughes’ Friend Posts Promising Update on Former UFC Champ

Conor McGregor vs Paulie Malignaggi knockdown

featuredConor McGregor Comments on Paulie Malignaggi – Includes Knockdown Footage (video)

Paulie Malignaggi and Conor McGregor

featuredDana White Reveals Controversial Knockdown from Conor McGregor vs. Paulie Malignaggi Sparring

Conor McGregor gives Floyd Mayweather 2 rounds

featuredConor McGregor on Floyd Mayweather: ‘I’m Struggling to Give Him 2 Rounds’

Report: Tae Hyun Bang Indicted in South Korea on Alleged Fight Fixing Charges

August 14, 2017
NoNo Comments

Lightweight competitor Tae Hyun Bang has reportedly been indicted by the courts in South Korea on alleged charges of accepting a bribe to throw his 2015 fight in the UFC.

According to the Korea Herald, prosecutors indicted Bang after he was accused of accepting over $87,000 from brokers who attempted to set up the fixed fight at the UFC event held in South Korea. Bang then allegedly placed a $43,000 bet on Kuntz to win the fight.

The report states that Bang will go to trial without being placed into custody.

The Seoul Central District prosecutor’s office alleges that Bang accepted payment to throw his fight against Leo Kuntz but the later changed his mind before winning the bout by split decision.

Going into the event, Bang was listed as a slight favorite but then the odds shifted dramatically in favor of Kuntz winning the fight, which forced UFC officials to give the fighters a warning that any suspicious behavior would result in a full investigation into any possible fight fixing.

Prosecutors also indicted several of the brokers involved with attempting to fix the fight including mixed martial artist Dae-Won Kim.

The report also states that Bang is no longer under contract to the UFC, although he remains listed on the promotion’s website.

Bang hasn’t fought in the UFC since Sept. 2016 when he lost a unanimous decision to Nick Hein in his only bout after the alleged fight-fixing incident.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

               

Fan Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night 115: Rotterdam
UFC 215: Edmonton
UFC Fight Night 116
UFC Fight Night Japan
UFC 216
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA