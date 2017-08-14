Report: Tae Hyun Bang Indicted in South Korea on Alleged Fight Fixing Charges

Lightweight competitor Tae Hyun Bang has reportedly been indicted by the courts in South Korea on alleged charges of accepting a bribe to throw his 2015 fight in the UFC.

According to the Korea Herald, prosecutors indicted Bang after he was accused of accepting over $87,000 from brokers who attempted to set up the fixed fight at the UFC event held in South Korea. Bang then allegedly placed a $43,000 bet on Kuntz to win the fight.

The report states that Bang will go to trial without being placed into custody.

The Seoul Central District prosecutor’s office alleges that Bang accepted payment to throw his fight against Leo Kuntz but the later changed his mind before winning the bout by split decision.

Going into the event, Bang was listed as a slight favorite but then the odds shifted dramatically in favor of Kuntz winning the fight, which forced UFC officials to give the fighters a warning that any suspicious behavior would result in a full investigation into any possible fight fixing.

Prosecutors also indicted several of the brokers involved with attempting to fix the fight including mixed martial artist Dae-Won Kim.

The report also states that Bang is no longer under contract to the UFC, although he remains listed on the promotion’s website.

Bang hasn’t fought in the UFC since Sept. 2016 when he lost a unanimous decision to Nick Hein in his only bout after the alleged fight-fixing incident.

