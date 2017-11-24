Report: Former UFC Fighter Tae Hyun Bang Sentenced to Prison in Fight Fixing Scandal

Former UFC fighter Tae Hyun Bang will spend the next 10 months in prison after being convicted and sentenced in a fight fixing scandal in South Korea.

According to the Korea Herald, Bang and three brokers who paid the fighter just over $92,000 to throw his 2015 fight against Leo Kuntz at UFC Fight Night in South Korea were sentenced by the court on Friday.

The investigation began after betting lines shifted in dramatic fashion just before the fight between Bang and Kuntz went down in the UFC.

Both fighters were warned of any potential fight fixing by UFC officials after the betting lines changed and that led to Bang opting not to throw the bout as originally agreed upon. He ended up winning the fight with Kuntz by split decision.

“The crime of match fixing damages the credibility of sport, and in international matches, it has a bad effect on the country’s credibility as well,” the court said in a statement on Friday. “Bang had an obligation to play the game fairly, but he ignored it and took an important role in the scheme. But we did take into consideration that Bang won the bout and returned the money afterwards.”

Bang is no longer part of the UFC roster after he was released from his contract in 2016 following a loss to Nick Hein.

