Remember Conor McGregor’s UFC Debut?

On This Day: Conor McGregor's Debut #OnThisDay in 2013: Conor McGregor made his UFC debut! The rest is history… 由 UFC 发布于 2017年4月6日

(Courtesy of UFC)

Even back when Conor McGregor made his UFC debut, there was talk of him wanting to capture the featherweight and lightweight titles, which he eventually did.

Take a look back at McGregor’s first fight in the UFC, when he made quick work of Marcus Brimage on April 6, 2013.

