Relive Yoel Romero’s Stunning KO of Clifford Starks (UFC 213 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Middleweight contender Yoel Romero started his current eight-fight win streak with a KO victory over Clifford Starks in 2013. Romero faces off against Robert Whittaker in the co-main event at UFC 213 on July 8, live on Pay-Per-View.

