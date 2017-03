Relive Vitor Belfort’s Knockout of Luke Rockhold (UFC Fortaleza Free Fight)

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Vitor Belfort welcomed Strikeforce great turned eventual UFC middleweight champ Luke Rockhold in 2013, with an impressive first-round knockout victory. Belfort looks to continue his climb to the title against Kelvin Gastelum in the main event of UFC Fight Night Fortaleza on Saturday.

