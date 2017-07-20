Relive Tyron Woodley’s KO of Josh Koscheck (UFC 214 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Check out one of the most memorable wins in Tyron Woodley‘s career when he finished Josh Koscheck back in 2013. Woodley defends his belt against Demian Maia in the co-main at UFC 214 on July 29.

