Relive the Night Sean O’Malley Earned His UFC Contract (TUF Finale Video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Charismatic bantamweight Sean O’Malley earned a UFC contract with a crisp knockout on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series. See how that memorable event went down, then visit the undefeated prospect at home in Arizona as he prepares for to make his Octagon debut at The Ultimate Fighter Finale. O’Malley takes on Terrion Ware on the FS1 main card on Friday, December 1.

Follow along on MMAWeekly.com on Friday for The Ultimate Fighter 26 Finale full results and live fight stats. The first bout is slated to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT.

