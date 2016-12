Relive Ronda Rousey’s Knockout of Bethe Correia (Video)

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Watch Ronda Rousey talk about her fight against Bethe Correia, when she KO’d the Brazilian early in the first round at UFC 190. Rousey returns at UFC 207, facing bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes in the fight card’s main event.

