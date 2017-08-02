HOT OFF THE WIRE
Georges St-Pierre and Michael Bisping

featuredMichael Bisping Says He is Fighting Georges St-Pierre at Madison Square Garden

Dana White and Tyron Woodley - serious

featuredDana White and Tyron Woodley Reportedly Squash Their Feud

featuredTyron Woodley Demands That Dana White Publicly Apologize to Him

Jon Jones and Mike Tyson

featuredJon Jones Compares His Career to Mike Tyson

Relive Rashad Evans Putting Chuck Liddell to Sleep (UFC KO of the Week)

August 2, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch Rashad Evans‘ historic knockout against Chuck Liddell from UFC 88. Don’t miss Evans take on Sam Alvey at Fight Night Mexico City on Saturday.

TRENDING > Michael Bisping Says He is Fighting Georges St-Pierre at Madison Square Garden

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Cris Cyborg UFC 214 Fight Motion

UFC 214 Fight Motion: Three Bone-Crushing Cha...

Aug 02, 2017NoNo Comments30 Views

Relive the slow-motion highlights from historic UFC 214 in Anaheim, Calif., where Jon Jones made his thrilling return to the Octagon to reclaim the belt.

Two More Tuesday Night Cont...

Week 4 of Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series

Aug 02, 2017
Georges St-Pierre and Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping Says He is ...

The on-again, off-again fight between Michael Bisping and Georges

Aug 01, 2017
Marlon Vera UFC on FOX 25 Fight Highlights

Chito Vera Looking for a Qu...

Marlon “Chito” Vera wants to fight again soon after

Aug 01, 2017
               

Fan Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215: Edmonton
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night 115: Rotterdam
UFC 216
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA