Relive Michael Bisping’s TKO Win Over Cung Le (UFC Shanghai Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Take a look back at Michael Bisping‘s TKO win over Cung Le. Bisping steps in on short notice to face Kelvin Gastelum in the main event of Fight Night Shanghai on Saturday.

