Relive Max Holloway’s Destruction of Akira Corassani (UFC 218 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

At the time just a rising featherweight prospect, Max Holloway jumped onto people’s radar with a Performance of the Night victory over Akira Corassani in 2014. Watch Holloway defend his belt in a rematch with Jose Aldo on December 2, live on Pay-Per-view.

TRENDING > Ronda Rousey Still Not Retired, but Dana White Doesn’t Want to See Her Return

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Dec. 2, for full UFC 218: Holloway vs. Aldo 2 Live Results and Fight Stats. The main event features a championship rematch between featherweight titleholder Max Holloway and the man he took the belt from, Jose Aldo. The UFC 218 co-main event pits two of the promotion’s top heavyweights against one another in Alistair Overeem vs. Francis Ngannou.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram