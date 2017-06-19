Relive Matt Mitrione’s Knockout of Carl Seumanutafa in His Bellator Debut (video)
(Courtesy of Bellator MMA)
Look back at Matt Mitrione‘s knockout finish of Carl Seumanutafa at Bellator 157. Mitrione fights legendary Fedor Emelianenko at Bellator NYC.
TRENDING > If Conor McGregor KOs Floyd Mayweather, He’s the Biggest Athlete on Earth
Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
Related Article
Jun 19, 201746 Views
UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor stands to make a lot of money when he fights Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a boxing bout in August.