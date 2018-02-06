Relive Luke Rockhold’s Submission Win Over Lyoto Machida (UFC 221 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

A victory over Lyoto Machida in 2015 earned Luke Rockhold his title shot against then-middleweight champion Chris Weidman. Three years later, Rockhold is looking to become champion again and is set to face Yoel Romero for the interim title shot at UFC 221 on February 10, live on Pay-Per-View.

Tune in Saturday, Feb. 10 (North America), for UFC 221: Romero vs. Rockhold Full Results and Live Fight Stats from Perth, Australia, where Yoel Romero and Luke Rockhold battle for the interim UFC middleweight championship. The UFC 221 co-main event features Mark Hunt squaring off with fellow Top 10 ranked heavyweight Curtis Blaydes.