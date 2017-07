Relive Jon Jones Putting Lyoto Machida to Sleep (UFC 214 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones defended his belt for the second time back in 2011 against Lyoto Machida. Jones next has a rematch with rival Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 on July 29 live on Pay-Per-View.

