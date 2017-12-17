Relive Holly Holm’s Head-Kick Knockout of Bethe Correia (UFC 219 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Holly Holm bounced back with an impressive finish of Bethe Correia at Fight Night Singapore earlier this year. Holm faces featherweight champion Cris Cyborg in the main event of UFC 219 on December 30, live on Pay-Per-View.

TRENDING > Michael Bisping and Former Agent ‘Scuffle’ Before Judge Orders Him to Pay More Than $400,000

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Dec. 30, for UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm Full Results and Live Fight Stats. UFC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg puts her belt on the line for the first time in the night’s main event, squaring off with former bantamweight champion Holly Holm. Khabib Nurmagomedov also returns at UFC 219 for a pivotal lightweight contender’s bout with Edson Barboza with the winner eyeing a shot at a title.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram