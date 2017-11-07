Relive Georges St-Pierre’s Momentous Return With UFC 217 Fight Motion

               

November 7, 2017
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre turned out to be the juggernaut fight promotion’s biggest event of the year, outside of Conor McGregor’s foray into boxing.

Not only did former welterweight kingpin Georges St-Pierre return from a four-year layoff to topple middleweight champion Michael Bisping, two other UFC championships also changed hands. TJ Dillashaw reclaimed the bantamweight belt from former teammate Cody Garbrandt, and 25-year-old Rose Namajunas shocked the world with her upset of formerly undefeated strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Take a slow-motion trip through the historic UFC 217: Bisping vs St-Pierre event from Madison Square Garden that saw three new champions crowned.

