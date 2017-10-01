Relive Fabricio Werdum’s UFC 180 KO of Mark Hunt (Fight Flashback)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch Fabricio Werdum defeat Mark Hunt for the UFC heavyweight interim title at UFC 180. Don’t miss Werdum take on Derrick Lewis at UFC 216 on Oct. 7.

UFC 216 is headlined by Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee in a battle for the interim lightweight title. In the lead-up to UFC 216, Ferguson and Werdum got into an altercation and had to be separated by UFC PR staff at a media luncheon in Los Angeles.

