HOT OFF THE WIRE
Ronda Rousey UFC 193 scrum

featuredRonda Rousey Explains How to ‘Do the Right Thing’ During Hall of Fame Induction

Rose Namajunas - UFC 223 Exclusive Interview

featuredRose Namajunas: Using Her Gift for Change

featuredRonda Rousey Essentially Closes the Door on Ever Returning to the UFC Again

TJ Dillashaw and Demetrious Johnson

featuredDemetrious Johnson Still Targeting TJ Dillashaw at UFC 226

Relive Fabricio Werdum Knocking Out Mark Hunt: UFC KO of the Week

March 15, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Fabricio Werdum become interim heavyweight champion when he knocked out Mark Hunt back at UFC 180 in 2014. Werdum was originally scheduled to face then-champion Cain Velasquez in the UFC 180 main event at Arena Ciudad de México in Mexico City but an injury forced Velasquez out of the title bout four weeks before the event. Mark Hunt stepped in on short notice and the fight promotion created an interim heavyweight belt for the winner.

Werdum’s win over Hunt wasn’t unexpected, but how he finished the New Zealand striker shocked the world. Hunt, known for his knockout power and granite chin, was finished midway through the second frame after absorbing a knee to the chin from Werdum.

Werdum faced Velasquez in his next outing and became the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion when he defeated Velasquez via guillotine choke at UFC 188 in June 2015.

Don’t miss Werdum face Alexander Volkov in the main event of UFC London on Saturday. The winner could be next in line to fight for the heavyweight title. Champion Stipe Miocic takes on light heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier at UFC 226 in July.

TRENDING > Robert Whittaker vs. Yoel Romero 2 Serves as Main Event for UFC 225

Tune in Saturday on MMAWeekly.com for UFC London: Werdum vs. Volkov Live Results and Fight Stats, Barring any last-minute changes, the first bout is scheduled to begin at 1:45 p.m. ET / 10:45 a.m. PT.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 127: London
UFC 223: Brooklyn
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC Fight Night 129: Santiago, Chile
Bellator 200: London
UFC Fight Night 130: Dublin
UFC Fight Night 131: Utica, N.Y.
UFC 225: Chicago
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA