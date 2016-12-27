Relive Dominick Cruz’ UFC 199 Fight Week and Win Over Urijah Faber (Video)

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Dominick Cruz reviews his fight against Urijah Faber, when he defended his belt at UFC 199 in Los Angeles, California. Cruz attempts to defend his belt against Cody Garbrandt at UFC 207.

