Relive Cris Cyorg’s Win Over Holly Holm (UFC 222 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg closed out 2017 with her most impressive victory to date when she took down former bantamweight champion Holly Holm. It was he first title defense and highest profile fight since taking out Gina Carano in 2009.

Don’t miss Cyborg take on Yana Kunitskaya for the featherweight belt in the main event of UFC 222 this weekend in Las Vegas.

Be sure to follow along on MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 222: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya live results and fight stats. Aside from Yana Kunitskaya trying to take the belt from Cris Cyborg, the co-main event features a pivotal men’s featherweight fight, as Frankie Edgar puts his title shot on the line against Brian Ortega.