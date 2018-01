Relive an Instant Classic: Cub Swanson vs. Doo Ho Choi (UFC St. Louis Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

At UFC 206, Dooho Choi and Cub Swanson put on a show for the Toronto crowd. Many considered their three round battle to be the fight of the year in 2016. Even in defeat, Choi’s heart earned many new fans and respect.

Choi next faces Jeremy Stephens in the main event of Fight Night St. Louis on Sunday, January 14 live on FS1.