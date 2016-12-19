Relive Amanda Nunes’ Road to the Championship (UFC 207: On the Brink)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Go behind the scenes of UFC 200 before and after Amanda Nunes’ victory over Miesha Tate to claim the bantamweight championship. Nunes faces Ronda Rousey in the main event at UFC 207 on December 30 live on Pay-Per-View.

