HOT OFF THE WIRE
Demetrious Johnson

featuredUFC Flyweight Champ Demetrious Johnson Sidelined for Several Months

Jose Aldo vs Max Holloway

featuredJose Aldo and Max Holloway Butt Heads Over Nixing of UFC 208 Bout

Conor McGregor UFC 205 presser

featuredConor McGregor, Sportsperson of the Year, Addresses ‘Lengthy’ Break

Urijah Faber

featuredUrijah Faber Celebrates Retirement by Sitting Atop UFC on FOX 22 Fighter Salaries

Relive Amanda Nunes’ Road to the Championship (UFC 207: On the Brink)

December 19, 2016
No Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Go behind the scenes of UFC 200 before and after Amanda Nunes’ victory over Miesha Tate to claim the bantamweight championship. Nunes faces Ronda Rousey in the main event at UFC 207 on December 30 live on Pay-Per-View.

TRENDING > UFC 207: Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey Extened Video Preview

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Demetrious Johnson

UFC Flyweight Champ Demetrious Johnson Sideli...

Dec 22, 20161 Comment73 Views

UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson won't require surgery for a recent knee injury, but he will be out of action for the next several months.

CainVelasquezDSC_6388UFN14 750x370

Joe Rogan Lists Cain Velasq...

Joe Rogan counts down the Ultimate 8 performances from

Dec 21, 2016
UFC 206 Special Presentation on FOX

UFC 206 Airs for Free on Bi...

In a surprise move, the Ultimate Fighting Championship is

Dec 21, 2016
Jose Aldo vs Max Holloway

Jose Aldo and Max Holloway ...

Jose Aldo and Max Holloway are butting heads over

Dec 21, 2016
               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 207: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 103: Phoenix
UFC on FOX 23: Denver
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
UFC 209: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA