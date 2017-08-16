Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Referees and Judges Announced

The final pieces of the puzzle for Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor are in place.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission on Wednesday confirmed the referee and judges for the fight on Aug. 26 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Referee Robert Byrd will be in charge of the action inside the ring with neither camp objecting to his placement in the fight.

Byrd is a veteran referee and a member of the World Boxing Hall of Fame, who has been part of some of the biggest fights in the sport including work in the fight between Andre Ward and Sergey Kovalev, as well as Saul “Canelo” Alvarez against Miguel Cotto.

In the boxing community, Byrd is known for not interfering in fights very much at all opting to use his voice to break up fighters from the clinch rather than getting physically involved. Byrd typically gives the fighters plenty of distance to work and rarely makes his presence known unless he’s forced to get involved.

This referee choice could be an advantage for McGregor, as many have speculated that he may look to rough up Mayweather from the clinch while working inside against the smaller fighter. Some referees are quick to break apart the fighters, but Byrd has a reputation for allowing the action to progress before voicing an objection to get them away from each other.

For the judges, Nevada assigned Burt Clements, Dave Moretti, and Guido Cavalieri to score the fight.

Clements has judged numerous fights over the years including the boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao from 2015. He has also worked other Mayweather fights in the past including his bouts against Juan Manuel Marquez and Marcos Maidana.

Moretti has worked 10 past fights involving Mayweather including the Pacquiao fight as well as the bouts against Zab Judah, Canelo Alvarez, and the first Maidana match-up.

Cavalieri, who hails from Italy, has only worked one past bout involving Mayweather, which was his rematch with Maidana in 2014.

At the meeting, the commission also officially approved the licenses for Mayweather and McGregor for the fight taking place in less than two weeks time. Zuffa (parent company of the UFC) was also approved for a co-promoter’s license for the fight.

