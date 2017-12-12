Referee, Judges Assigned for UFC 219 Main Event Between Cris Cyborg and Holly Holm

When Cris “Cyborg” Justino defends her UFC women’s featherweight title for the first time against Holly Holm at UFC 219, veteran referee Herb Dean will be the third person in the Octagon.

Dean received the assignment via the Nevada State Athletic Commission, who appointed him to the fight on Tuesday during a monthly meeting in Las Vegas.

Dean has refereed dozens of title fights but did come under fire recently thanks to an early stoppage at UFC 218 in Detroit when he prematurely put an end to the bout between Sabah Homasi and Abdul Razak Alhassan. Now those two fighters will rematch at UFC 219 in Las Vegas but there’s no word if Dean will be assigned that fight or not.

As for the judges for the main event, Derek Cleary, Dave Hagen, and Chris Lee will score the fight sitting cage side in Las Vegas.

UFC 219 will serve as the first time Cyborg has headlined a pay-per-view as she faces off with Holm in the first defense of her women’s featherweight title.

