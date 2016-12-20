HOT OFF THE WIRE
Referee John McCarthy Explains Significant MMA Rules and Scoring Criteria Changes

December 20, 2016
7 Comments
Big John McCarthy

The Association of Boxing Commissions (ABC) earlier this year approved several significant, and some minor, changes to the Unified Rules of Mixed Martial Arts, which is the standard set of rules by which most commissions operate.

Some of the more significant changes include what constitutes a grounded fighter, fingers extended toward an opponents eyes being considered a foul, and a revamp of the scoring criteria. 

Despite official wording in the rules, there is often room for further interpretation, which could put many referees and judges at odds. In hopes of further unifying those following the unified rules, the California State Athletic Commission enlisted pioneering referee John McCarthy  to help explain the thought process behind some of the new rules, as well as the new scoring criteria. 

McCarthy helped write the original Unified Rules nearly two decades ago, and has been an active referee in the sport throughout its development.

It’s certainly no magic bullet that will alleviate everyone’s concerns with how fights are refereed and judged, but for those commissions that agree to abide by MMA’s Unified Rules, McCarthy’s video could go a long way toward more consistent refereeing and judging.

(Courtesy of CA Dept. of Consumer Affairs)

  • tomorrowclear

    When are we going to make fighters who are doing nothing on their feet go to the ground?

    • Darin

      Lol

  • Poop face

    I’m in for Knees to the head on the ground and instant replays being used to overturn a stoppage by illegal strikes. Johnson losing by tko, eye poke, for example. Also bring in yellow cards for stalling like they did in pride.

  • Darin

    1:40 “The Jon Jones Rule”

  • George Sperry

    Hmmm… well there would be no way to recover from a 10-7 round so they might as well stop the fight then. Example. In a 3 round fight the first round is scored 10-7. If the fighter that received the 7 wins the next 2 rounds, highly unlikely, 10-9 he loses the fight 28-27. Perhaps in a 5 round fight the one that receives the 7 could recover, but that also is unlikely.
    Damage…. I hate this as a scoring criteria. It can punish a fighter that has fought hard in past fights and received a lot of damage particularly in the area of the eyes.
    Since everyone seems to know the Diaz brothers let’s use them as an example. Both have massive amouts of scar tissue around their eyes. Both bleed easily. That’s damage. One fighter goes to his corner bleeding, the other beaten up but not bleeding. It seems to me that there is too much discretion that can be abused in using damage as criteria.
    BTW I don’t think Jon Jones can fight under these new rules, He will win a round and lose the round 9-6 because of extended fingers ;-).

    • SWIFTboy

      You could recover from a 10-7 round by TKO, KO, or submission! 😉

      • George Sperry

        Right of course. I was thinking only of decision wins.

               

