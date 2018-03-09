HOT OFF THE WIRE
Tyron Woodley comments on Floyd Mayweather fighting Conor McGregor in MMA

featuredTyron Woodley Says He is Training Floyd Mayweather for Possible UFC Debut

Luke Rockhold vs Michael Bisping UFC 199 weigh

featuredLuke Rockhold: ‘I Could Beat Michael Bisping’s Ass If I Modeled 365 Days a Year’

Amanda Nunes UFC 215 Pre-Fight

featuredAmanda Nunes Headlines UFC 224, but Not Against Cris Cyborg

Chuck Liddell - UFC 54

featuredRandy Couture Says Chuck Liddell Looks Good Ahead of Potential Comeback

Reece Mclaren Scores Second Round Submission Win at ONE: Visions of Victory

March 9, 2018
NoNo Comments

Reece Mclaren looks set for a second ONE Championship title shot after choking out Gianni Subba in Kuala Lumpur on Friday night (local time). The contest at the Axiata Arena was very even until the Australian secured a second-round take down followed by an immediate submission.

Mclaren shot for a double leg takedown and Subba was powerless to prevent himself from being flung to the ground. Having landed in mount, the BJJ black belt moved straight into side control and within seconds his opponent was tapping to a head and arm choke.

There was nothing to choose between the two in the striking exchanges, but Mclaren served notice of intent in the opening round when he took Subba down and moved from mount to side control. On that occasion, the bell came to the Malaysian’s rescue, but he would have no such luck in the second round.

The finish came at the 3:12 mark and sees Mclaren move up to 11-5, while his opponent drops to 9-3. The Australian had originally been slated to challenge flyweight champion Adriano Moraes on this card and a title looks sure to be on the line in his next fight.

TRENDING > Luke Rockhold: ‘I Could Beat Michael Bisping’s Ass If I Modeled 365 Days a Year’

In the co-main event Agilan Thani (9-1) was able to avoid the knockout power which made Amitesh Chaubey (5-5) a Youtube star. He took the Indian down in the second round and then finished the fight with an Americana submission, which brought an immediate tap.

There were also decision wins for former flyweight title challenger Danny Kingad and former welterweight title challenger Luis Santos.

ONE: Visions of Victory Results

  • Agilan Thani beats Amitesh Chaudhey by Submission (Americana) in round 2 
  • Danny Kingad beats Sotir Kichukov by Decision (Unanimous)
  • Luis Santos beats Kiamrian Abbasov by Decision (Unanimous)
  • Michelle Nicolini beats Iryna Kyselova by Submission (Rear Naked Choke) in round 2
  • Ma Jia Wen beats Ahmed Mujtaba by Submission (Rear Naked Choke) in round 2
  • Muhammae Aiman beats Rin Saroth by Decision (Unanimous)
  • Jihin Radzuan beats Pujar by Submission (Triangle Choke) in round 2
  • Khon Sichan beats Riski Umarby Decision (Split)

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 127: London
UFC 223: Brooklyn
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC Fight Night 129: Santiago, Chile
UFC Fight Night 130: Dublin
UFC Fight Night 131: Utica, N.Y.
UFC 225: Chicago
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA