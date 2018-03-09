Reece Mclaren Scores Second Round Submission Win at ONE: Visions of Victory

Reece Mclaren looks set for a second ONE Championship title shot after choking out Gianni Subba in Kuala Lumpur on Friday night (local time). The contest at the Axiata Arena was very even until the Australian secured a second-round take down followed by an immediate submission.

Mclaren shot for a double leg takedown and Subba was powerless to prevent himself from being flung to the ground. Having landed in mount, the BJJ black belt moved straight into side control and within seconds his opponent was tapping to a head and arm choke.

There was nothing to choose between the two in the striking exchanges, but Mclaren served notice of intent in the opening round when he took Subba down and moved from mount to side control. On that occasion, the bell came to the Malaysian’s rescue, but he would have no such luck in the second round.

The finish came at the 3:12 mark and sees Mclaren move up to 11-5, while his opponent drops to 9-3. The Australian had originally been slated to challenge flyweight champion Adriano Moraes on this card and a title looks sure to be on the line in his next fight.

In the co-main event Agilan Thani (9-1) was able to avoid the knockout power which made Amitesh Chaubey (5-5) a Youtube star. He took the Indian down in the second round and then finished the fight with an Americana submission, which brought an immediate tap.

There were also decision wins for former flyweight title challenger Danny Kingad and former welterweight title challenger Luis Santos.

ONE: Visions of Victory Results