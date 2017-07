Redeemed, Jesse Taylor Now in Search of UFC Championship

After getting booted out of the UFC in 2008, Jesse Taylor returned for Season 25 of The Ultimate Fighter, aptly titled “Redemption.”

Redeem himself Taylor did, defeating Dhiego Lima to win the season and breathing new life into his career.

Taylor hopes that his story can be an inspiration for others, as he now launches a campaign to chase down a UFC championship.

