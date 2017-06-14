Reactions to Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Fight Announcement

After months of rumors and negotiations, UFC champion Conor McGregor will have his day in the ring with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in August. The announcement came on Wednesday and fighters immediately took to social media to react to the news.
THE FIGHT IS ON. pic.twitter.com/KhW0u3jRft
— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 14, 2017
IT'S OFFICIAL!!! https://t.co/ND07Ixugs2 pic.twitter.com/JpqFW5WbcB
— Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) June 14, 2017
Boom! Excited for this! https://t.co/iNjhIvqV33
— Alistair Overeem (@Alistairovereem) June 14, 2017
Great. Looks like my opponent for #ufc214 will be announced after @TheNotoriousMMA vs @FloydMayweather is announced. No competition 4 press
— #UFC214 #LetsGoChamp (@criscyborg) June 14, 2017
.@TheNotoriousMMA congrats this will be your biggest pay day ever.Make sure you say,"Thank you" to @FloydMayweather & @UFC #TheMoneyFight
— Tito Ortiz (@titoortiz) June 14, 2017
Conor/Floyd https://t.co/A3Wp9iYHN5
— Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) June 14, 2017
Bout to be the first @UFC fighter to participate in the #MayweatherChallenge. #TheyAintReady
— Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) June 14, 2017
Twitter is going NUTS right now. I LOVE IT!!! pic.twitter.com/JcMZUeC5YH
— Chase Sherman (@ChaseShermanUFC) June 14, 2017
Well that's going to be $$$$!!
— Mitch Gagnon (@MitchGagnonUFC) June 14, 2017
Floyd Mayweather signs deal to face Conor McGregor in historic boxing bouthttps://t.co/PKrMM1r2PW pic.twitter.com/0VGBnZlD5x
— TheMacLife (@Maclifeofficial) June 14, 2017
McGregor's boxing skills are being underestimated. He's a lefty with a big right: ambidextrous thunder at lightning speed. Run, Floyd run.
— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 14, 2017
Conor McGregor got the biggest win imaginable just by signing that contract..
— Shane Burgos (@HurricaneShaneB) June 14, 2017
But cmon we allllllllll know Floyd wins this one handily..
— Shane Burgos (@HurricaneShaneB) June 14, 2017
Have you all wrapped your mind around the fact that the Irish will fly into Vegas & join the "Turn Up Team" mayweather fans. pic.twitter.com/xYmJFm1YCZ
— Kel Dansby (@KelDansby) June 14, 2017