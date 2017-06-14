HOT OFF THE WIRE
Mayweather vs McGregor Showtime Fight Poster

hot-sauce-featuredOfficial Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Fight Poster First Look!

Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather

hot-sauce-featuredReactions to Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Fight Announcement

hot-sauce-featuredDerrick Lewis Lobs Bombs Back at Travis Browne and Francis Ngannou

Dana White smile and shrug

hot-sauce-featuredWhat Does Dana White Get His Kid at 16? Kendrick Lamar and a BMW, Of Course

Reactions to Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Fight Announcement

June 14, 2017
No Comments

After months of rumors and negotiations, UFC champion Conor McGregor will have his day in the ring with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in August. The announcement came on Wednesday and fighters immediately took to social media to react to the news.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Confirm Fight of the Century!

It's gonna be a good fight for that #2 spot.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Mayweather vs McGregor Showtime Fight Poster

Official Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor ...

Jun 14, 2017No Comments23 Views

No sooner had the ink on the contract dried than Showtime issued the first official fight poster for the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor boxing match.

Dana White - UFC 178

Dana White Outlines Mayweat...

Shortly following the Mayweather vs. McGregor bout becoming official,

Jun 14, 2017
Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor Official

Conor McGregor and Floyd Ma...

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather took to their social

Jun 14, 2017
Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor ...

The fantasy fight of the century has quickly become

Jun 14, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA