Ray Borg, Several Others, Could Be Sideline Until 2018 After UFC 216

Despite a hard-fought battle with Kevin Lee, Tony Ferguson escaped the fight unscathed. Lee wasn’t as lucky.

Lee’s situation isn’t serious, however, as he received a minimal suspension for a possible corneal abrasion to his left eye.

Ferguson is free and clear to book his next fight, possibly against UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

Several other fighters, include flyweight challenger Ray Borg, face potential suspension that last into the spring of 2018, though they all could gain medical clearance for an earlier return.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission issued the UFC 216 medical suspensions on Monday.

UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee took place on Saturday, Oct. 7, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee Medical Suspensions

Kevin Lee: Suspended until Nov. 7 with no contact prior to Oct. 29 because of possible left eye corneal abrasion.

Ray Borg: Must have right fourth finger cleared by an orthopedic doctor or he is suspended until April 6, 2018. He faces a minimum suspension until Nov. 7 with no contact prior to Oct. 29.

Maria Romero Borella: Must repeat MRI of the brain in six months; due by April 7, 2018.

Evan Dunham: Must have ophthalmologist clearance on blurred vision or he is suspended until April 6, 2018. He faces a minimum suspension until Dec. 7 with no contact prior to Nov. 22.

Cody Stamann: Suspended until Nov. 7 with no contact prior to Oct. 29.

Tom Duquesnoy: Suspended until Nov. 22 with no contact prior to Nov. 7.

Lando Vannata: Had a one-point deduction for kneeing a downed opponent in the first round. He is suspended until Dec. 7 with no contact prio to Nov. 22.

Bobby Green: Suspended until Nov. 22 with no contact prior to Nov. 7.

Poliana Botelho: Must have her right elbow and right thumb cleared by an orthopedic doctor or she is suspended until April 6, 2018. She faces a minimum suspension until Nov. 7 with no contact prior to Oct. 29.

Pearl Gonzalez: Suspended until Nov. 7 with no contact prior to Oc. 29.

Matt Schnell: Must have right forearm x-rayed. If positive, then he needs clearance by an orthopedic doctor or he is suspended until April 6, 2018.

Marco Beltran: Must have left thumb x-rayed and cleared by an orthopedic doctor or he is suspended until April 6, 2018. He faces a minimum suspension until Nov. 7 with no contact prior to Oct. 29.

Magomed Bibulatov: Suspended until Nov. 22 with no contact prior to Nov. 7.

Thales Leites: Must have possible right orbital fracture cleared by an ophthalmologist or he is suspended until April 6, 2018. He faces a minimum suspension until Nov. 22 with no contact prior to Nov. 7.

