HOT OFF THE WIRE
Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko UFC 215 weigh face-off

featuredUFC 215: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2 Weigh-in Replay

Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko UFC 213 weigh

featuredNew UFC 215 Main Event Set as Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko Make Weight

Demetrious Johnson vs Ray Borg UFC 215 Media Staredown

featuredDemetrious Johnson vs. Ray Borg Cancelled as UFC 215 Main Event

featuredConor McGregor’s Coach Doubts Another 2017 Fight, but Has Eyes on Next Opponent

Ray Borg Releases First Statement After Being Pulled from UFC 215

September 8, 2017
NoNo Comments

Ray Borg wanted nothing more than to compete for the flyweight title on Saturday night at UFC 215.

Unfortunately, a viral infection knocked the top five ranked fighter out of his fight against reigning champion Demetrious Johnson after UFC doctors deemed him unfit to compete.

On Friday, Borg released a statement to MMAWeekly.com regarding his withdrawal from the card due to illness.

“First, I want to say I’m sorry to the fans and to Demetrious Johnson for being unable to fight,” Borg said in the statement. “I want to say thank you to Dr. Davidson, the UFC and to Jeff Novitsky for looking out for my health and best interests.

“I also want to add that I am no longer working with Perfecting Athletes and Michelle Ingels, who was not authorized to speak on my behalf.”

Borg was preparing for his first shot at UFC gold after being granted the title shot following two wins in a row and victories in four out of his last five fights.

Now it appears he’ll have to wait a little longer to face Johnson, who was attempting to break the all-time record for title defenses in UFC history.

There’s no word from UFC officials when they will rebook the fight, but rumors have been swirling that Johnson vs. Borg could get moved to a new card sooner rather than later once the 24-year old New Mexico native is cleared to compete again.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC 215: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2
UFC Fight Night: Pittsburgh
UFC Fight Night: Japan
UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: TBD
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA