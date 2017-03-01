Rashad Evans’ Ultimate 8 Octagon Moments (UFC 209 Video)
(Video Courtesy of UFC)
Watch the top 8 moments from the career of former light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans. “Suga” returns to the Octagon as a middleweight when he takes on Daniel Kelly at UFC 209 in Las Vegas.
Mar 01, 201731 Views
