Rashad Evans’ Ultimate 8 Octagon Moments (UFC 209 Video)

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Watch the top 8 moments from the career of former light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans. “Suga” returns to the Octagon as a middleweight when he takes on Daniel Kelly at UFC 209 in Las Vegas.

TRENDING > Michael Bisping Unveils Frustrating Path Back from Knee Surgery

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram