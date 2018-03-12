HOT OFF THE WIRE
Rashad Evans Returns to Light Heavyweight, Meets Anthony Smith at UFC 225

March 12, 2018
Former champion Rashad Evans is heading back to his old stomping grounds at 205 pounds where he will meet Anthony Smith at UFC 225 in Chicago.

UFC officials confirmed the bout via ESPN on Monday.

Evans has suffered through the toughest run of his career in recent years with losses in his past four bouts in a row including two at light heavyweight and two more at middleweight.

The experiment to move down to 185 pounds didn’t go Evans’ way so he will now return to 205 pounds where he was a former champion with wins over several top fighters over the course of his career.

As for Smith, he’s also a former middleweight contender who just recently announced his intention to move up to light heavyweight to avoid any more brutal weight cuts getting down to 185 pounds.

Smith has gone 4-2 over his past six fights in the UFC but he’s looking forward to a fresh start at light heavyweight following a loss in his most recent bout against Thiago Santos.

Evans vs. Smith is the latest addition to the UFC 225 card with a main event still to be determined. 

               

