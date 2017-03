Rashad Evans: ‘I Feel Like I Got Ran Out of the Weight Class’ (video)

After struggling for years to compete in a division that he no longer saw himself fighting long term, Rashad Evans felt like he got run out of the light heavyweight division. Finally making the decision to drop down a class, Evans makes his middleweight debut at UFC 209, bringing with him an entirely new outlook on the sport and his career.

