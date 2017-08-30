Rashad Evans: How Might Conor McGregor Have Changed the Floyd Mayweather Fight

Everyone has their opinions about Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor, but not everyone has the fight experience and the lengthy career perspective that former UFC champion Rashad Evans has.

After McGregor managed to go into the tenth round with one of the top boxers of all time in Mayweather, everyone has debated whether or not he was really in the fight, how well he really performed in his first professional boxing bout, and what he could have done different to shock the world and upset the undefeated boxing legend.

In that respect, Evans is no different. When MMAWeekly.com caught up with Evans, we were able to get him to apply his wealth of combat sports experience to the aftermath of Mayweather vs. McGregor and give us some insight into how the fight played out and what McGregor might have done to alter the course of history.

