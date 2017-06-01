Rashad Evans Heads to Mexico for Second UFC Middleweight Bout

Rashad Evans will continue his attempted run at middleweight when the UFC returns to Mexico City.

Evans will square off with Sam Alvey at the UFC Fight Night event on Aug. 5 at Arena Ciudad Del Mexico in Mexico City. UFC officials announced the bout on Thursday, adding it to the card that will be headlined by a flyweight battle between Brandon Moreno and Sergio Pettis.

A former UFC light heavyweight champion, Evans (19-6-1) has found it rough going over the past few years, battling inconsistency inside the Octagon as well as injuries outside of it.

Following a 2-4 run in his last six 205-pound bouts, Evans moved to middleweight for his most recent trip to the cage. Daniel Kelly made it a rough welcome to the division, taking a split-decision nod over Evans at UFC 209 in March.

Evans will give the 185-pound class another go in Mexico, where he’ll hope for better success against Alvey.

Alvery (30-9, 1NC) had been on a strong run up until his most recent bout. Having won four consecutive fights, Alvey faltered against Thales Leites at April’s UFC Fight Night in Nashville, Tenn., where he lost a unanimous decision.

