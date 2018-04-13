Raphael Assuncao vs. Rob Font on Tap for UFC 226 in Las Vegas

A bantamweight showdown between Raphael Assuncao and Rob Font is in the works for UFC 226 in Las Vegas on July 7.

Sources close to the matchup confirmed the news on Friday following an initial report from the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Assuncao is currently riding a three fight win streak including a victory over Marlon Moraes as well as a knockout victory over Matthew Lopez in his most recent fight.

As for Font, he’s gone 3-1 in his past four fights including a stunning knockout against former top prospect Thomas Almeida in his last bout at UFC 220 in January.

Assuncao vs. Font joins a UFC 226 card that will feature a super fight between heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier in the main event.