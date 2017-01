Raphael Assuncao: UFC on FOX 23 Warrior Code (video)

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Before No. 4 ranked bantamweight Raphael Assuncao takes on seventh ranked Aljamain Sterling at UFC on FOX 23 in Denver, he discusses becoming a fighter, his patience and determination, and his plans for the future in the division.

