HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 212 Aldo vs Holloway Live Results

featuredUFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway Live Results and Fight Stats

Jose Aldo and Max Holloway UFC 212 weigh-in

featuredUFC 212 Weigh-in Results and Video: Aldo vs. Holloway Set to Unify Titles

Georges St-Pierre

featuredGeorges St-Pierre Still Wants Michael Bisping Fight, but Comeback Ends on First Loss

featuredDana White: Conor McGregor Could Retire After the Floyd Mayweather Fight

Raphael Assuncao Takes the Nod Over Former WSOF Champ Marlon Moraes (UFC 212 Results)

June 3, 2017
No Comments

Raphael Assuncao spoiled former World Series of Fighting champion Marlon Moraes’ Octagon debut at UFC 212 on Saturday in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

While Moraes had hoped to immediately jump into the thick of the UFC bantamweight title picture, it wasn’t to be, as Assuncao, if barely, kept his championship aspirations alive.

Much of the first round was a feeling out period, but Moraes quickly established that he had the advantage in terms of hand speed and found his timing a sooner than Assuncao. While Moraes landed more frequently throughout the round, Assuncao finished strong, landing a kick and two hard right hands that wobbled Moraes in the waning moments of the round. 

Round two was even closer than round one. While Assuncao showed better movement and pressed forward more, he landed little throughout the five minutes. Perhaps his strong finish in round one helped though, as Moraes’ timing was nowhere near as good in the second frame as it was in the first.

As much as Assuncao pressed forward in round two, after an early stumble, it was Moraes that took control in the final minutes of the fight. 

Assuncao landed an overhand right early in the frame that dropped Moraes briefly to a knee, but the former WSOF champion pressed on for the remainder of the round, landing solid low kicks and stinging Assuncao with a stiff jab.

Moraes landed an impressive spinning kick late in the fight, but it was too little, too late to find a finish and the bout went to the scorecards. 

RELATED > UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway Live Results and Fight Stats

Fighting on his home turf, the judges awarded a split decision to Assuncao. One judge scored it 30-27 and another 29-28 in favor of Assuncao, while a third judge saw it 29-28 for Moraes. 

The victory was Assuncao’s second consecutive since losing a decision to former UFC champion TJ Dillashaw last summer, and puts him back in the hunt for a shot at current champion Cody Garbrandt

For Moraes, it ends a 13-fight winning streak and sends him back to the drawing board as he searches for a path to the title.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Related Article

Matthew Lopez Stops Johnny Eduardo UFC 212 Highlights

Matthew Lopez Pounds Out Johnny Eduardo (UFC ...

Jun 03, 2017No Comments7 Views

Check out Matthew Lopez stopped Johnny Eduardo at UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway on Saturday in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Brian Keller Taps Iuri Alcantara UFC 212 Highlights

Brian Kelleher Taps Out Iur...

Check out Brian Kelleher as he taps out Iuri

Jun 03, 2017
Jose Aldo - UFC 200

Watch the UFC 212 Post-Figh...

The big winners and marquee names from Saturday's UFC

Jun 03, 2017
Luan Chagas subs Jim Wallhead UFC 212 Hightlights

Luan Chagas Drops Then Subs...

Check out Luan Chagas as he drops Jim Wallhead

Jun 03, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA