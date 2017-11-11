Raphael Assuncao Sleeps Matthew Lopez (UFC Norfolk Fight Highlights)

WATCH FOR THE HOOK! Raphael Assunção makes a statement with the KO vs. Matthew Lopez! #UFCNorfolk https://t.co/42IJIRIFNL — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) November 12, 2017

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Raphael Assuncao’s knockout of Matthew Lopez at UFC Fight Night 120 on Saturday at Ted Constant Convocation Center in Norfolk, Va.

The fight promotion next returns to Sydney, Australia, for UFC Fight Night 121, where former heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum faces Marcin Tybura in the main event. UFC Fight Night 121 takes place on Nov. 19 local time in Sydney, but airs on Nov. 18 in the U.S.

