Raphael Assuncao, Sage Northcutt Both Return at UFC Fight Night in Virginia

The UFC Fight Night card in Norfolk, Virginia continued to grow on Tuesday with a pair of bouts being added to the card taking place on Nov. 11.

Top five ranked bantamweight contender Raphael Assuncao will make his return to action against highly touted prospect Matthew Lopez.

Sage Northcutt will also make an appearance on the card as he faces off with Michel Quinones in a lightweight bout in Virginia.

UFC officials confirmed both bouts via ESPN on Tuesday.

Assuncao (25-5) has won his last two fights in a row with victories over Aljamain Sterling and former World Series of Fighting champion Marlon Moraes in his UFC debut. The veteran Brazilian will look to take another step towards title contention when he fights in November.

Lopez (10-1) has been an impressive addition to the UFC bantamweight division after falling short in his debut after accepting a bout on late notice. Since that time, Lopez has racked up two straight wins including a TKO victory over Johnny Eduardo in June.

As for Northcutt (8-2), he will make his first appearance in the UFC in 2017 when he fights in November. Northcutt will attempt to bounce back after suffering a submission loss to Mickey Gall in his last fight while Quinones (8-2) makes his second appearance in the UFC after losing to Jared Gordon in his debut.

UFC Fight Night from Virginia is headlined by former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis facing off with Dustin Poirier in the five round main event.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram