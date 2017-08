Rani Yahya Keeps Quick Finishes Coming (UFC Mexico City Fight Highlights)

Rani Yahya gets the grip and locks in the Kimura on Henry Briones. This is Yahya’s 18th submission win! #UFCMexico https://t.co/PqXfYkPElB — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) August 6, 2017



(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out Rani Yahya’s first-round submission at UFC Fight Night 114 on Saturday in Mexico City. Yahya defeated Henry Briones.

RELATED:

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram