Randy Couture Says Chuck Liddell Looks Good Ahead of Potential Comeback

UFC Hall of Famer Randy Couture has seen Chuck Liddell in the gym and at 48 years of age the former light heavyweight champion is still in great shape.

As rumors continue to swirl that Liddell is contemplating a comeback, Couture offers up his opinion on the subject considering he was a fighter who competed deep into his 40’s as well.

It’s been eight years since Liddell last fought, but he’s been actively pursuing fights against Tito Ortiz and Chael Sonnen and it seems like only a matter of time before he strikes a deal to finally make his return to the cage.

Couture gives his thoughts on the matter and what he’s seen out of Liddell from seeing him in the gym in recent months.