Randy Couture: Jon Jones Has to be Able to Survive Brock Lesnar’s Size

August 7, 2017
(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Randy Couture is a man that has fought former UFC heavyweight champion and current WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar. He recently spoke to TMZ Sports, weighing in on how UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones could overcome Lesnar’s massive size advantage if the two were ever to step into the Octagon together.

Jones called out Lesnar following his UFC 214 victory over Daniel Cormier.

