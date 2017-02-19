HOT OFF THE WIRE
Randa Markos Takes the Nod Carla Esparza (UFC Halifax Fight Highlights)

February 19, 2017
(Video courtesy of UFC ON FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Watch as Randa Markos upsets Carla Esparza at UFC Fight Night 105 on Sunday in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.

