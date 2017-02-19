Randa Markos Takes the Nod Carla Esparza (UFC Halifax Fight Highlights)
(Video courtesy of UFC ON FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)
Watch as Randa Markos upsets Carla Esparza at UFC Fight Night 105 on Sunday in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.
