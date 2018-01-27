Randa Markos Grinds Out a Win OverJuliana Lima at UFC on FOX 27

.@RandaMMA gets her fourth UFC win by defeating Juliana Lima by unanimous decision! #UFCCharlotte https://t.co/ed1EcCth6Y — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) January 27, 2018

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Randa Markos’ decision victory over Juliana Lima at UFC on FOX 27 on Saturday in Charlotte, N.C.

The UFC heads to Belem, Brazil, next week for UFC Fight Night 125, which features former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida in a five-round middleweight showdown against Eryk Anders in the night’s headliner. The co-main event pits John Dodson against Pedro Munhoz.

